Softronic modernizes 19 locomotives for Romanian passenger railway company

Romanian locomotive producer Sofronic will modernize 19 electric locomotives for the Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori under a EUR 100mn contract awarded by a competitive procedure, under the Resilience Facility.

Softronic will use a EUR 32mn loan extended by Banca Transilvania (BT) to complete the order. BT is the main financer of Softronic, with whom it has been collaborating for over 20 years.

In Romania, Softronic is the only manufacturer of electric locomotives with asynchronous motors and Hyperion multiunit electric trains, with exports to Sweden, Hungary and Bulgaria.

(Photo: Hupeng/ Dreamstime)

