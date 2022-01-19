Romanian construction materials group Soceram pours EUR 30 mln in new factory

Romanian construction materials producer Soceram announced that it is expanding its production base with a new factory in Gorj county, where it wants to produce autoclaved concrete blocks (BCA). The investment is estimated at EUR 30 mln.

"The main investment project [in 2022] is a new BCA factory in Gorj County. The investment budget amounts to EUR 30 mln," according to representatives of Soceram quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The representatives did not specify where the new factory will be located, but, according to the data on the website of the National Agency for Environmental Protection, the location is more likely the city of Târgu-Cărbuneşti, the village of Cojani.

The company also inaugurated in 2021 a factory in Cordun, in Neamţ county, where it also produces BCA, at a production capacity of 1,000 cubic meters per day. There, the investment exceeded EUR 20 mln.

Local businessman Mihai Anastasescu owns Soceram through the company Metaleuroest.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kasipat/Dreamstime.com)