Politics

SocDem leader promises state aid for the movie industry in Romania

09 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will pay the overdue sums for the local film industry and will launch a new state aid scheme to help this sector, Social Democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday, May 8.

Ciolacu, who is set to replace Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister at the end of this month, met with representatives of the movie industry on Monday to talk about restarting the public support scheme for this industry.

"All the countries around us have such mechanisms to attract prestigious film producers. It's time for Romania to step up and start investing in the cinematographic industry again," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

In 2018, Romania's Government adopted a state aid scheme to help the movie industry with a budget of EUR 50 mln per year until the end of 2020. The state pledged to offer grants to cover up to 45% of the eligible costs for producing films in Romania, up to a maximum of EUR 10 mln per year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
Politics

SocDem leader promises state aid for the movie industry in Romania

09 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will pay the overdue sums for the local film industry and will launch a new state aid scheme to help this sector, Social Democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday, May 8.

Ciolacu, who is set to replace Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister at the end of this month, met with representatives of the movie industry on Monday to talk about restarting the public support scheme for this industry.

"All the countries around us have such mechanisms to attract prestigious film producers. It's time for Romania to step up and start investing in the cinematographic industry again," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

In 2018, Romania's Government adopted a state aid scheme to help the movie industry with a budget of EUR 50 mln per year until the end of 2020. The state pledged to offer grants to cover up to 45% of the eligible costs for producing films in Romania, up to a maximum of EUR 10 mln per year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange