SocDem leader promises state aid for the movie industry in Romania

Romania's Government will pay the overdue sums for the local film industry and will launch a new state aid scheme to help this sector, Social Democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday, May 8.

Ciolacu, who is set to replace Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister at the end of this month, met with representatives of the movie industry on Monday to talk about restarting the public support scheme for this industry.

"All the countries around us have such mechanisms to attract prestigious film producers. It's time for Romania to step up and start investing in the cinematographic industry again," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

In 2018, Romania's Government adopted a state aid scheme to help the movie industry with a budget of EUR 50 mln per year until the end of 2020. The state pledged to offer grants to cover up to 45% of the eligible costs for producing films in Romania, up to a maximum of EUR 10 mln per year.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)