Romanian SocDem argue retirement age can’t rise for life expectancy reasons

03 February 2022
Romania cannot increase the retirement age as long as, according to Eurostat, life expectancy decreased last year by 1.4 years and the healthy life expectancy in Romania is incomparably lower than in the European Union, MP Radu Oprea, a spokesman for the Social Democratic Party, wrote in a Facebook post, quoted by News.ro.

The MP points out that “in Romania, a retired man lives a healthy six and a half years, in Germany, where the retirement age is seven months higher, the healthy life expectancy is 11 and a half years. In Spain [the healthy life expectancy is]12 and a half years, and in Poland 8 years”.

Liberal (PNL) spokesman Ionuţ Stroe stated that the party’s leading body discussed the prohibition of earning concomitantly a wage and a public pension, but also about the possibility of increasing the retirement age at 70 years.

But a decision in this respect will be taken within the ruling coalition. The Liberal Party coordinates the Labor Ministry.

(Photo: Pixabay)

