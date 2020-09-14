Romanian SMEs can apply for EUR 1 bln of grants after September 25

The Romanian Government published, on September 11, in the Official Gazette, the procedures for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that want to apply for the EUR 1 billion of investment and working capital grants under the emergency ordinance 130/2020.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban announced in July that some EUR 1 bln of structural and cohesion funds would be reallocated from other operational programs to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and freelancers that had to discontinue or suspend operations during the state of emergency and alert.

The potential recipients will have to submit their applications by the end of October.

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) and the Economy Ministry are working on launching the program's electronic application.

The online platform for submitting applications will be available no sooner than September 25, announced George Velcea, president of the European Association of Young Entrepreneurs, quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

Those selected will sign funding contracts until December 31, 2020.

The EUR 1 bln is divided into three categories of grants: micro-grants worth EUR 2,000 for micro-enterprises and PFAs, working capital grants of up to EUR 150,000 for SMEs that are active mainly in the sectors HoReCa, tourism, industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and investment grants between EUR 50,000 and EUR 200,000.

