Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 07:57
Business
Romanian SMEs can apply for EUR 1 bln of grants after September 25
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government published, on September 11, in the Official Gazette, the procedures for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that want to apply for the EUR 1 billion of investment and working capital grants under the emergency ordinance 130/2020.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban announced in July that some EUR 1 bln of structural and cohesion funds would be reallocated from other operational programs to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and freelancers that had to discontinue or suspend operations during the state of emergency and alert.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The potential recipients will have to submit their applications by the end of October.

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) and the Economy Ministry are working on launching the program's electronic application.

The online platform for submitting applications will be available no sooner than September 25, announced George Velcea, president of the European Association of Young Entrepreneurs, quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

Those selected will sign funding contracts until December 31, 2020.

The EUR 1 bln is divided into three categories of grants: micro-grants worth EUR 2,000 for micro-enterprises and PFAs, working capital grants of up to EUR 150,000 for SMEs that are active mainly in the sectors HoReCa, tourism, industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and investment grants between EUR 50,000 and EUR 200,000.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 08:21
07 September 2020
Business
Romanian startup entrepreneurs ask for more grants from state
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 07:57
Business
Romanian SMEs can apply for EUR 1 bln of grants after September 25
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government published, on September 11, in the Official Gazette, the procedures for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that want to apply for the EUR 1 billion of investment and working capital grants under the emergency ordinance 130/2020.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban announced in July that some EUR 1 bln of structural and cohesion funds would be reallocated from other operational programs to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and freelancers that had to discontinue or suspend operations during the state of emergency and alert.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The potential recipients will have to submit their applications by the end of October.

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) and the Economy Ministry are working on launching the program's electronic application.

The online platform for submitting applications will be available no sooner than September 25, announced George Velcea, president of the European Association of Young Entrepreneurs, quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

Those selected will sign funding contracts until December 31, 2020.

The EUR 1 bln is divided into three categories of grants: micro-grants worth EUR 2,000 for micro-enterprises and PFAs, working capital grants of up to EUR 150,000 for SMEs that are active mainly in the sectors HoReCa, tourism, industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and investment grants between EUR 50,000 and EUR 200,000.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 08:21
07 September 2020
Business
Romanian startup entrepreneurs ask for more grants from state
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content