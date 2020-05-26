Romanian SMEs ask Govt. for clear economic reconstruction calendar

The National Council of Private SMEs in Romania (CNIPMMR) has asked the Government to quickly come out with the promised package of measures for economic recovery and set clear deadlines and budgets for each objective.

Such an outline would ensure the stability and predictability of the business environment. It would also clarify the drivers of the economic recovery and development over the next period, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the competitiveness of some economic sectors, the council said in a press release.

Entrepreneurs need clear implementation deadlines to develop medium and long-term strategies and business plans, according to CNIPMMR representatives.

"More important than the size of the financial package is the setting of clear, precise, and unequivocal deadlines for the implementation of measures meant to relaunch the Romanian economy," said Florin Jianu, president of CNIPMMR.

The Government has presented several economic support measures, ranging from grants to labor flexibility, but there is still no clear timetable for implementing these measures, he argued.

"We ask the Government to publish this week the calendar of actions with deadlines, allocated budgets, and those responsible for implementation," said Jianu.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]