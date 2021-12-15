Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 08:18
Business

Threshold for SMEs subject to 1% income tax will halve in Romania to EUR 0.5 mln

15 December 2021
The maximum income threshold set for the microenterprises willing to benefit from the 1% or 3% income tax (instead of the 16% profit tax) will decrease from EUR 1 mln to EUR 0.5 mln as of July 2022, if the amendment to the Fiscal Code agreed over by the ruling coalition is enacted.

The threshold was initially supposed to be bright down to EUR 0.1 mln, Liberal (PNL) MP Rares Bogdan commented after the ruling coalition’s meeting that green-lighted the amendment, Profit.ro reported.

Under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Romania promises to “gradually restrain the scope of the fiscal facilities for microenterprises” from Q1, 2023 to T4, 2024.

The Government is supposed to take steps for preventing the option of splitting a company with the view of fiscal optimisation, according to a more detailed yet preliminary version of PNRR.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

