Slayer will perform for the last time in Romania next year

American thrash metal band Slayer will perform at Arenele Romane in Bucharest next summer. The concert, which is scheduled for July 10, 2019, is part of the band’s final world tour.

The band will play within the Metalhead Meeting 2019 festival in Bucharest, which will mark 15 years of Metalhead in Romania, according to the organizers.

Slayer was formed in 1981 by vocalist and bassist Tom Araya and guitarists Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman. After 37 years of playing one of the most aggressive styles of music, being one of the four bands that have defined trash metal, after 12 studio albums and multiple live recordings, compilations and live clips, as well as nearly 3000 concerts all over the world and countless prizes, the band’s story is getting close to the end. The band will go on a final world tour to thank the fans who have been with them for almost four decades.

The tickets for the last Slayer concert in Bucharest will be put up for sale on December 14. The first 1,000 early bird tickets will have special prices ranging between RON 190 and RON 280. Fans can purchase passes online at Iabilet.ro or from the Iabilet network.

Further details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: the organizers)