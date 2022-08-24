Square 7 Properties and Mitiska complete extension of Slatina retail park in Romania

Square 7 Properties in partnership with Belgian investment fund Mitiska REIM inaugurated on Wednesday, August 24, the extension of the shopping park in Slatina, in the south of Romania. The new surface covers approximately 7,000 sqm, bringing the project’s total commercial area to 8,700 sqm.

Brîndușa Grama, Leasing Manager Squarer 7, said that bands such as C&A, JYSK, Hervis Sports & Fashion, New Yorker, Kik, Sinsay, Superzoo, Tabac Xpress and Medimfarm would inaugurate new stores in the retail park.

The first phase of Slatina Shopping Park was delivered in 2016, and it has been leased to Deichmann, Takko, Pepco and Flanco. Kaufland and Lidl also operate stores there.

Square 7 Properties currently has a project in Giurgiu under construction, with two other projects planned for Pitesti and Mediaș. The three developments have a total area of approximately 35,000 sqm.

(Photo source: the company)