Real Estate

New shopping center to open in Romania’s Sinaia mountain town

28 March 2024

A new shopping center is set to open at the exit from Sinaia, a popular mountain town in Prahova Valley, some 120 km north of Bucharest. According to mayor Vlad Oprea, Sinaia Plaza “will open soon” after an investment of EUR 5 million.

Mayor Oprea said that this will be the largest shopping center in the area, covering 5000 sqm. It will also create 150 new jobs.

The retail project will host various commercial spaces, including a 1,000+ sqm Mega Image supermarket, a JYSK store, pharmacies, clothing and sports equipment stores, and restaurants. 

According to the mayor, the mall will also have a parking lot with 100 spaces, a charging station for electric cars, smart lighting systems, and free Wi-Fi.

To make the shopping center more accessible, the authorities are building a roundabout at the intersection of Ferdinand Boulevard with DN1 national road, and a bus line of the local transport company will extend its route to the mall.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Vlad Oprea)

