Skiing in Romania: Sinaia opens Cota 2000 slopes this weekend

Sinaia will open this weekend the slopes located at 2,000 meters altitude, mayor Vlad Oprea announced.

Two new routes will open this season, as will a ski lift at Valea Soarelui, the mayor said.

The Carp gondola lift is currently undergoing repair, and, if it isn’t restarted by Friday, December 18, tourists will still have four lifts at their disposal: the Sinaia gondola lift, the Soarelui chairlift, the Cota 2000 segment, and the Valea Soarelui ski lift, he explained.

Several measures were introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As such, the gondola will be used at only half of its capacity, while the boarding lines for the chairlift will be marked to ensure the distancing requirements. Mask wearing is compulsory when queuing and using the transport installations.

Azi am fost sus, la Cota 2000 și în Valea Soarelui. A fost o zi superbă! A nins, iar peisajul este de vis! În urma... Posted by Vlad Oprea on Monday, December 14, 2020

(Photo: Catalina Panait/ Dreamstime)

