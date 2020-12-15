Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:07
Sports

Skiing in Romania: Sinaia opens Cota 2000 slopes this weekend

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sinaia will open this weekend the slopes located at 2,000 meters altitude, mayor Vlad Oprea announced.

Two new routes will open this season, as will a ski lift at Valea Soarelui, the mayor said.

The Carp gondola lift is currently undergoing repair, and, if it isn’t restarted by Friday, December 18, tourists will still have four lifts at their disposal: the Sinaia gondola lift, the Soarelui chairlift, the Cota 2000 segment, and the Valea Soarelui ski lift, he explained.

Several measures were introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As such, the gondola will be used at only half of its capacity, while the boarding lines for the chairlift will be marked to ensure the distancing requirements. Mask wearing is compulsory when queuing and using the transport installations.

 

Azi am fost sus, la Cota 2000 și în Valea Soarelui. A fost o zi superbă! A nins, iar peisajul este de vis! În urma...

Posted by Vlad Oprea on Monday, December 14, 2020

 

Skiing in Prahova Valley, a popular Romanian destination for winter fun

(Photo: Catalina Panait/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:07
Sports

Skiing in Romania: Sinaia opens Cota 2000 slopes this weekend

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sinaia will open this weekend the slopes located at 2,000 meters altitude, mayor Vlad Oprea announced.

Two new routes will open this season, as will a ski lift at Valea Soarelui, the mayor said.

The Carp gondola lift is currently undergoing repair, and, if it isn’t restarted by Friday, December 18, tourists will still have four lifts at their disposal: the Sinaia gondola lift, the Soarelui chairlift, the Cota 2000 segment, and the Valea Soarelui ski lift, he explained.

Several measures were introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As such, the gondola will be used at only half of its capacity, while the boarding lines for the chairlift will be marked to ensure the distancing requirements. Mask wearing is compulsory when queuing and using the transport installations.

 

Azi am fost sus, la Cota 2000 și în Valea Soarelui. A fost o zi superbă! A nins, iar peisajul este de vis! În urma...

Posted by Vlad Oprea on Monday, December 14, 2020

 

Skiing in Prahova Valley, a popular Romanian destination for winter fun

(Photo: Catalina Panait/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections