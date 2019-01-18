Romania’s Simona Halep nominated for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award

World No.1 Simona Halep, Romania’s tennis star, is one of the nominees for the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards, in the World Sportswoman of the Year category.

The 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards celebrate the best of 2018 across several individual and team categories, with the winners collecting a Laureus Statuette at the ceremony to be organized in Monaco on February 18.

The nominees in the Sportswoman of the Year category are American gymnast Simone Biles – the first woman to win four All-Around world titles, Grand Slam tennis champions Simona Halep (Romania) and Angelique Kerber (Germany), Winter Olympic champions Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) and Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), and four-time Ironman World Champion Daniela Ryf.

Meanwhile, the Laureus Sportsman of the Year nominees are tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton (UK), American basketball player LeBron James, Kenyan marathon world record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge, FIFA Best Young Player Kylian Mbappé (France), and FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner Luka Modric (Croatia).

The list of nominees for the Laureus World Team of the Year award includes Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, three-in-a-row Champions League winners Real Madrid, Winter Olympic medal table-toppers Norway Winter Olympic Team, NBA champions Golden State Warriors, the victorious European Ryder Cup Team, and the France World Cup Team.

More details and information on other categories’ nominees are available here.

Simona Halep is currently No.1 in the WTA singles ranking. In mid-December last year, the International Tennis Federation named her 2018 ITF World Champion.

Irina Marica

