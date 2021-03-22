Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 08:17
Business

RO investor takes over German car parts producer’s operations in two countries

22 March 2021
Romanian entrepreneur Simion Apreutese, the owner of the road carrier International Alexander, took over the operations of German car parts manufacturer Brandl in the Czech Republic and Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The German family business Brandl, set up in 1970, delivers car parts to big companies in the automobile industry such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Volks­wagen, Porsche, Lambor­ghini, and Dacia.

The acquisition marks one of the few moves made by a Romanian entrepreneur to expand abroad.

Before this takeover that brings it into a different industry, International Alexander expanded in the transport sector by taking over Vio Transgrup, a business controlled by local entrepreneur Viorel Angelescu.

International Lazar has recorded an accelerated growth in recent years, reaching a turnover of RON 402 mln (EUR 82 mln) and a net profit of RON 19 mln (EUR 3.9 mln) in 2019.

Meanwhile, Vio Transgroup recorded revenues of RON 150 mln (EUR 30.9 mln) and a net profit of RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln) the same year.

Brandl RO, the local subsidiary of German group Branld, had revenues of RON 131 mln (EUR 27 mln) in 2019. The company operates a factory in Sibiu, central Romania.

Simona Fodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 08:17
Simona Fodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
