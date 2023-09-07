Siemens Healthineers Reference & Training Center in Romania hosts the first Cardiology Master Class

News from Companies

Siemens Healthineers Reference & Training Center in Romania, a space dedicated to medical learning and innovation, opened within the Ovidius Clinical Hospital, hosts the first Cardiology Master Class on September 7th and 8th, 2023.

The first Cardiology Master Class, an excellence driven event in the medical field, unique within the Romanian landscape, is the result of collaboration between Siemens Healthineers Romania and Ovidius Clinical Hospital. It will provide a comprehensive perspective on the latest technologies and approaches in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions in a dynamic and stimulating learning environment that supports continuous education and medical performance. The event is open to cardiologists, residents, and other healthcare professionals interested in advancing their skills in advanced cardiology.

The partnership between Siemens Healthineers, a global pioneer in healthcare innovations and a market leader in medical technology, and Ovidius Clinical Hospital (OCH), the largest and most modern multidisciplinary private hospital in Southeastern Romania, has led to the opening of the first Siemens Healthineers Reference and Training Center in the country. Here, renowned specialists in various medical specialties and international trainers provide experienced medical personnel and newcomers in medical practice the opportunity to stay up to date with the latest developments in their professional field.

Participants in the Cardiology Master Class will attend top presentations by renowned cardiologists covering the latest trends in research, technology, and clinical practices. They will also have live sessions broadcast from the OCH Angiography and Interventional Cardiology Laboratory, equipped with the first functional Artis Icono Floor angiography system in Romania, representing the cutting edge of minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures.

The scientific program includes presentations and performances by prominent figures in European cardiology, such as Dr. Gaia Banks, Global Clinical Marketing Manager at Siemens Healthineers, as well as respected medical doctors from the Ovidius Clinical Hospital team: Dr. Valentin Leica, specialist in internal medicine with a specialization in interventional cardiology and coordinator of the Cardiology Section in the Interventional Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery Center at OCH, Dr. Sebastian Vasilescu, specialist in cardiology with a specialization in interventional cardiology and coordinator of the Angiography and Interventional Cardiology Laboratory at OCH, and Dr. Roberto Haret, specialist in cardiology and internal medicine with a second specialization in interventional cardiology.

With more than 20 years experience in the field of medical devices and cardiovascular imaging, Dr. Gaia Banks is a recognized authority in the industry. She began her career in the medical device industry with the prestigious Japanese company Terumo, where she gained valuable knowledge in cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology. In 2013, she joined the Siemens Healthineers team, where, as a clinical marketing expert, she contributed to the development of angiography and cardiology. Since 2018, Dr. Gaia Banks has held the position of Global Marketing Manager at Siemens Healthineers for cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging. Dr. Banks holds a doctorate from the University of California, Irvine, USA, reflecting her commitment to continuous learning and academic excellence.

The Cardiology Master Class at the Siemens Healthineers Excellence and Training Centre will feature interactive sessions and complex case studies aimed at developing critical thinking and understanding innovative approaches in managing patients with cardiac conditions. Participants will also have the opportunity to explore the latest technologies and medical equipment offered by Siemens Healthineers.

Among the speakers at the Master Class are representatives of Siemens Healthineers, Dr. Claudia Oanea, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Romania, and Florin Preoteasa, Regional Business Development Manager at Siemens Healthineers.

"Our educational programs, workshops, and training sessions organized at the first Siemens Healthineers Reference and Training Center in Romania help specialists in the field and, by extension, patients. This Master Class is much anticipated event, hard-fought, full of satisfaction for both organizers and participants," says Dr. Claudia Oanea, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers.

On the other hand, Florin Preoteasa, Regional Business Development Manager at Siemens Healthineers, considers that "this initiative represents a significant step in the continuous development of knowledge and skills in the field of cardiology. The event brings together an exceptional group of communicators and goes beyond passive lectures, offering participants an interactive experience, live broadcasts from the operating room, complex case studies, and development opportunities. We aim for each participant to leave with a new perspective on therapeutic approaches and to acquire solid diagnostic and decision-making skills. Through this event, we aim to provide a platform where medical specialists can interact with colleagues, experts, and international representatives of Siemens Healthineers. Together, we will explore the latest technologies and medical equipment, focusing on innovative solutions for current challenges in cardiology," says Florin Preoteasa.

The event also provides participants with an ideal framework for interacting with numerous medical experts and representatives of Siemens Healthineers Romania, offering an opportunity to expand their professional network and establish new collaborations to find innovative solutions to current cardiological challenges.

"We have the opportunity to broadcast live from the OCH Angiography Laboratory and explain to colleagues from both Romania and abroad how we approach each case. This is simply the natural level of professional exchange in our times, and at OCH, we have the advantage of cutting-edge medical technology that helps us put our medical skills into practice, as well as the Siemens Healthineers Reference Centre. It is an honor for us, and at the same time, it's just another day of work in the OCH Interventional Cardiology Center," says Dr. Valentin Leica.

