Siemens acquires Romanian motor production units operated by ebm-papst

German company Siemens will acquire the industrial motors division of another German company, ebm-papst, including the production units in Oradea, western Romania.

ebm-papst, which produces high-tech electric motors and fans, wants to focus on air and heating technology and has therefore put up for sale its division with 650 employees.

“ebm-papst’s innovative portfolio of mechatronic drive systems and its highly qualified people are an excellent fit for Siemens. The acquisition will enable us to tap new business and customer potential in the rapidly growing market for intelligent, battery-powered drive solutions in intralogistics as well as mobile robot solutions,” said Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries.

The companies expect high market growth in this segment, according to a Siemens press release.

The ebm-papst group is a global leader in the production of electric motors and fans. The company started its operations in Oradea in December 2017 with a small local team of 17 employees. Since then, it has grown to 450 employees, after investments of EUR 16.5 million.

In 2022, data published by the Ministry of Finance indicates local business of RON 308.4 million and a profit of RON 8.6 million. The Oradea facility has several production units, including for electric motors.

Siemens has over 2,000 employees in Romania, being present in the country with four factories, in Sibiu and Buziaș, as well as four research and development centers, in Bucharest, Brașov, and Cluj-Napoca, according to Profit.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ebmpapst.ro)