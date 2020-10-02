Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:31
Entertainment
Romanian city, among the best European destinations of 2020
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sibiu, a city in central Romania, was voted among the best European destinations of 2020 in the European Best Destinations (EBD) competition.

Working with the European Commission to promote sustainable tourism, EBD organizes tourism competitions such as Best European Christmas Markets, Best European Beaches, Most Romantic destinations and Best European Ski Resorts.

This year’s edition of the competition registered more than 600,000 of votes (644,414 votes) from 179 countries.

The winner in 2020 is Colmar, in France’s northern region of Alsace, with 179,723 votes.

Sibiu ranked sixth, with 30,178 votes. It is the Romanian destination with the most votes since the creation of this competition. It is also among the favorite destinations of the Germans and Austrians, the organizers of the competition explained.

The Romanian city is noted for being able to offer Bruges or Paris' culture and gastronomy, be as instagrammable as Prague or Santorini, and as romantic as Rome or Venice.

It is presented as one of the most modern and dynamic cities in Europe, with something to offer to every visitor: culture, gastronomy, history or outdoor activities.

After Colmar, the destination that gathered most votes was Athens, followed by Tbilisi, Vienna, and Cascais. Other cities in the top 10 were Namur, Rijeka, Paris, and Bydgoszcz (Poland).

The full list of destinations is available here.

The 15 most voted destinations will be promoted to millions of travelers as the trendiest destinations to visit in 2020. They will feature on European Best Destinations website, which has an audience of more than 6 million travelers. For the first time this year they will also be promoted on the Asian market.

Tourism growth in the promoted destinations is on average of 15%, the organizers of the competition said. For instance, for Bordeaux it was of 13% in 2015; for Porto of 17% in 2017; for Dinant of 27.35% in 2019; and for Zagreb of 41% as “European Best Christmas Market”.

European Best Destinations works in partnership with more than 300 European tourist offices and the EDEN Network, created and funded by the European Commission, and promotes "a better understanding of the wealth, diversity and quality of European destinations."

(Photo: Andrei Stancu | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 11:38
06 December 2018
Daily News
Destination in Transylvania, among the best for digital detox in Europe

For those who need a break from their digital lives, the European Best Destinations has compiled a list of perfect...

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:31
Entertainment
Romanian city, among the best European destinations of 2020
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sibiu, a city in central Romania, was voted among the best European destinations of 2020 in the European Best Destinations (EBD) competition.

Working with the European Commission to promote sustainable tourism, EBD organizes tourism competitions such as Best European Christmas Markets, Best European Beaches, Most Romantic destinations and Best European Ski Resorts.

This year’s edition of the competition registered more than 600,000 of votes (644,414 votes) from 179 countries.

The winner in 2020 is Colmar, in France’s northern region of Alsace, with 179,723 votes.

Sibiu ranked sixth, with 30,178 votes. It is the Romanian destination with the most votes since the creation of this competition. It is also among the favorite destinations of the Germans and Austrians, the organizers of the competition explained.

The Romanian city is noted for being able to offer Bruges or Paris' culture and gastronomy, be as instagrammable as Prague or Santorini, and as romantic as Rome or Venice.

It is presented as one of the most modern and dynamic cities in Europe, with something to offer to every visitor: culture, gastronomy, history or outdoor activities.

After Colmar, the destination that gathered most votes was Athens, followed by Tbilisi, Vienna, and Cascais. Other cities in the top 10 were Namur, Rijeka, Paris, and Bydgoszcz (Poland).

The full list of destinations is available here.

The 15 most voted destinations will be promoted to millions of travelers as the trendiest destinations to visit in 2020. They will feature on European Best Destinations website, which has an audience of more than 6 million travelers. For the first time this year they will also be promoted on the Asian market.

Tourism growth in the promoted destinations is on average of 15%, the organizers of the competition said. For instance, for Bordeaux it was of 13% in 2015; for Porto of 17% in 2017; for Dinant of 27.35% in 2019; and for Zagreb of 41% as “European Best Christmas Market”.

European Best Destinations works in partnership with more than 300 European tourist offices and the EDEN Network, created and funded by the European Commission, and promotes "a better understanding of the wealth, diversity and quality of European destinations."

(Photo: Andrei Stancu | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 11:38
06 December 2018
Daily News
Destination in Transylvania, among the best for digital detox in Europe

For those who need a break from their digital lives, the European Best Destinations has compiled a list of perfect...

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2020
Entertainment
Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas
07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40