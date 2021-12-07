Sibiu Airport will use dogs to detect passengers with COVID-19, interior minister says

The Sibiu Airport will be the first in Romania to use dogs specially trained to detect people infected with COVID-19, interior minister Lucian Bode said on Sunday, July 11. The pilot project could start in about two weeks.

"We are going to adopt a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), which stipulates that this pilot activity will take place at the Sibiu International Airport for a period of time. I'll go with the proposal to adopt this CNSU decision next week for a period of 60 days, a pilot project, and when the project will start, I think within two weeks […], you will be able to see five of these dogs at work," minister Bode said, according to Agerpres.

According to him, if a COVID-trained dog detects a passenger possibly infected with the virus, then that passenger will be asked to take a rapid test. If the infection is not confirmed, the passenger can continue his journey. But if the test returns positive, he will be subject to the rules of an international airport.

Minister Lucian Bode pointed out that a passenger identified by a COVID-sniffing dog cannot refuse the rapid testing at the airport, according to the regulations in force.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to extend the project to other airports in the country if the dogs' mission at Sibiu Airport is successful.

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bode)