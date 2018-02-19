Airport-city centre shuttle bus service launches in Bucharest

Transport company MementoBus, part of the Christian Tour group, has launched a shuttle bus service from Bucharest’s Henri Coanda International Airport, which travelers can use to get to hotels in the capital city or to the company’s Central Bus Station, from where they can take a bus to other cities in Romania.

Prices for the shuttle bus service start at EUR 1.2, depending on the destination. The company has opened an office in the airport’s international arrivals terminal.

Christian Tour representatives estimate that more than 30,000 Romanians and foreign passengers will use this service in the first six months, local News.ro reported.

In addition to the shuttle bus service, the travelers can also request private and group transfers to Bucharest and major cities, as well as accommodation in Romania through the HelloRomania.eu platform owned by Christian Tour.

Christian Tour is one of the largest charter tour operators in Romania, owning 40 agencies across the country. It is also present abroad in Poland, Serbia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey, Spain and the U.S. (the online division).

