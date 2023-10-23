ShopStart Accel is the best idea for your e-Commerce business!

News from Companies

We have great news for everyone looking to take their e-commerce business to the next level. Specifically designed for startups, entrepreneurs, or anyone wanting to start selling online, ShopStart Accel is here!

The program is aimed at entrepreneurs and startups that wish to deepen and optimize their online sales strategies. Whether they have just an idea or an already functioning business, entrepreneurs will receive mentoring, resources, solutions for services and financing, and a network of valuable contacts for those eager to maximize their presence and success in e-commerce.

The registration period is open until November 3rd, 2023, and seats are limited.

idEA, creators of numerous business acceleration programs in Romania, together with Shopoteque, a platform specialized in e-commerce, team up to ensure participants have all the tools needed for development, testing, and even building an online business.

What can you expect?

The accelerator will offer participants mentoring programs alongside successful entrepreneurs, conferences with speakers who have industry insights to share, business sessions for those interested in learning and applying e-commerce knowledge, and 6 months of Shopoteque to set up their online store and have access to all the tools any online shop needs. The learning sessions will be organized into 3 modules.

The program will proceed as follows:

Business acceleration (November 9 – January 30): Business development sessions, trainings, workshops, and access to mentors and e-comm experts.

E-comm creation, integration, and support (December 1 – January 30): e-comm development, integration & Go live, custom growth support, and consultancy & support from specialists.

(December 1 – January 30): e-comm development, integration & Go live, custom growth support, and consultancy & support from specialists. Support & consultancy: 3 months of support for the online store starting from February 1.

Here are just a few of the mentors from whom you will surely have something to learn and apply to your business:

Who are we?

Founded by Matei Dumitrescu, the purpose of idEA is to assist entrepreneurs through exceptional acceleration, mentoring, and networking, providing them with resources, services, and financing opportunities. We are here to support them on their entrepreneurial journey, offering guidance and the necessary support to achieve their goals and grow successfully.

Shopoteque is a simplified e-commerce platform, community-driven, envisioned as a one-stop-shop with integrated tools for growth. It was co-founded by Raluca Messai and Mihai Kelemen and it was designed to provide efficient and scalable solutions, it aims to transform businesses through digital commerce.

*This is a Press Release.