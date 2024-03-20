New boutique residential project in Bucharest to be insulated with sheep’s wool

Romanian entrepreneurs Cristian and Teo Mercioniu, developers and investors in residential projects with a total value of over EUR 100 million, plan to develop the first building in Bucharest with sheep’s wool isolation. They acquired a plot of land close to Victoriei Square for their project, which is planned to comply with nZEB (nearly zero-emission) standards.

The future building will be a boutique residential project with seven apartments and 11 parking spaces, according to real estate services company iO Partners, which brokered the property purchase.

There was previously an illegally built building on the land, without a permit, which the new owners demolished to make way for the future urban regeneration project.

“Our vision is to support a sustainable development of the Capital, which preserves the historical and architectural specificity of the protected areas,” said Cristian Mercioniu.

The entrepreneur is investing EUR 30 million in the first wool processing factory, in Olt county, and intends to use this natural material to insulate the new residential project.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)