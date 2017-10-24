Romanian Senate passes bill establishing National Minorities’ Day

The Senate plenum passed on Monday, October 23, the legislative initiative on the establishment of the National Minorities’ Day in Romania, which is to be celebrated as a national holiday on December 18.

Several cultural events dedicated to this celebration are to be organized across Romania, with the local and central authorities being able to contribute logistically and/or financially, according to the draft law, reports local Mediafax.

Moreover, the public radio and television should also present in their programs the events marking this celebration.

All the 92 members of the Senate voted for this project. However, the Chamber of Deputies will have the final say.

A legislative proposal of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) is also waiting for the Senate’s vote. According to this project, the day of the Hungarian community in Romania would be celebrated on March 15. However, last week the ruling coalition decided to postpone the vote on the UDMR proposal.

Only 2 in 10 Romanians would accept family members of other ethnicity

Irina Marica, [email protected]