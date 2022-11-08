Seedblink gets licensed by Romania's financial sector watchdog under European regulations

SeedBlink, the co-investment platform for European startups, has received a license from the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) as a provider of crowdfunding services under ECSPR (European Crowdfunding Services Providers Regulation), to strengthen its operational framework and pursue its European strategy.

The platform attracted over 63,000 individual investors from 73 countries and has a portfolio of 255 funded European companies. It has already mobilized over EUR 145 mln in startup investing.

Licensing makes SeedBlink the first CEE alternative co-investment platform authorized under the new regulation. At the European level, only four other platforms have received this license from local jurisdictions (with only two of them including equity), operating mainly in Western Europe: Spain, Latvia, the Netherlands and France.

