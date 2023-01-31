Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Seedblink, Goldring bridge crowdfunding and traditional equity markets in Romania

31 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SeedBlink, a platform for co-investing in European tech startups, partnered with Goldring, one of the most active brokers in Romania in terms of listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, to develop financial investment services in Romania, diversify investment offerings and facilitate companies' access to capital.

The partnership aims to add more visibility within the Goldring investor community for the promising tech startups with ambitions for international expansion that raise funding rounds through SeedBlink.

The partnership will thus give companies access to a larger pool of potential investors and facilitate investors' access to a new asset class to build a diversified portfolio.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Seedblink, Goldring bridge crowdfunding and traditional equity markets in Romania

31 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SeedBlink, a platform for co-investing in European tech startups, partnered with Goldring, one of the most active brokers in Romania in terms of listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, to develop financial investment services in Romania, diversify investment offerings and facilitate companies' access to capital.

The partnership aims to add more visibility within the Goldring investor community for the promising tech startups with ambitions for international expansion that raise funding rounds through SeedBlink.

The partnership will thus give companies access to a larger pool of potential investors and facilitate investors' access to a new asset class to build a diversified portfolio.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years