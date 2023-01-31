Seedblink, Goldring bridge crowdfunding and traditional equity markets in Romania

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

SeedBlink, a platform for co-investing in European tech startups, partnered with Goldring, one of the most active brokers in Romania in terms of listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, to develop financial investment services in Romania, diversify investment offerings and facilitate companies' access to capital.

The partnership aims to add more visibility within the Goldring investor community for the promising tech startups with ambitions for international expansion that raise funding rounds through SeedBlink.

The partnership will thus give companies access to a larger pool of potential investors and facilitate investors' access to a new asset class to build a diversified portfolio.

(Photo source: the company)