Sculpture park to reopen in Western Romania

A sculpture park of 70 works will reopen close to the Căsoaia holiday village in Western Romania’s Arad county.

The Arad County Council reached an agreement with the local authorities in Târnova to take over the land of the site, which had been abandoned for the past 25 years.

The park was established after a sculpture event took place here between 1979 and 1985. During the seven editions of the event, 70 sculptures were made by 56 artists from Romania and one from Hungary. Of these, only 40 sculptures are officially in the records and are considered monumental art works.

The 43,300 sqm site is currently invaded by vegetation and cannot be visited as the Târnova commune lacked the funds to maintain it. The Arad County Council plans to clean it up and turn it into a tourist site, which could also host various other cultural events.

The park includes sculptures of George Apostu, an important Romanian artist who exhibited both in Romania and throughout the world. In 1965 he took part in the Paris Biennale, and in 1982 he was appointed Professor of Sculpture at Academia Michelangelo in Agrigento, Italy. In 1983 he was given a creation workshop by the City Hall of Paris, the city where he is buried.

The Căsoaia park is regarded as the second most important sculpture site in the country, after the one in Târgu-Jiu, which hosts the works of Constantin Brâncuși.

[email protected]

(Photo source: www.dorinlupea.ro)