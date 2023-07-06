Scholarships Open at Spark Hybrid School

News from Companies

Spark Hybrid High School has launched its 2023-2024 Scholarship Programme. The Spark Scholarships are a great opportunity for ambitious students to discover a different kind of education - one that is tailored around them and focuses on their individual needs and interests.

Scholarships are a free ticket to quality education. They hold the key to transforming lives and opening doors that may have otherwise remained closed. They provide more than just financial assistance; they offer hope, opportunity, and a path to success for students.

With scholarships, students can focus on their studies, explore their passions, and pursue extracurricular activities without the heavy burden of financial stress for their families.

Imagine a world where quality education and fulfilling our dreams are not limited by financial obstacles. In order to achieve teenagers’ dreams, Spark is offering 10 full high school scholarships for 10 young learners that share why their spark deserves to match the high school’s flexibility. But what is a spark, you ask?

A passion, a hobby, a sport, or anything really, that your teenager is passionate about or might want to pursue as a career later in life. Spark believes in the power of flexibility and they understand the importance of balancing out academics with personal interests.

Who can benefit from a Spark Scholarship?

Scholarships are open to all international students who finished at least Year 9 and want to embark on an educational journey full of flexibility.

Whether enthusiastic about coding, art, sports, music, or something entirely out of the box, Spark’s flexible educational model welcomes all ambitious students to apply!

How can students apply?

Students have to create a video about them and their spark and fill in a form with their personal details. Detailed steps here.

Benefits of receiving a Spark Scholarship

By winning the scholarship, the 10 lucky high school students will have the flexibility to learn:

What they want

When they want to

From wherever they are

Based on our 4 Strands Academic Model

With 85+ cool international colleagues

Here’s how Vlad M., one of our scholarship recipients at Spark describes his experience at Spark:

"Spark is one of the few schools that actually prepares you for the real world, and helps you find a goal in life. Since I’m in control of how I organize my tasks, I can manage my time in such a way that I pass all necessary exams with high grades while also having the necessary time for my projects. For example, thanks to Spark I’ve been able to go practice flying RC planes in the morning or take a break from school for a few days to finish assembling my robot dog prototype." said Vlad M., Year 11 Student.

The 10 scholarships awarded by Spark School are 10 chances for 10 students to experience a different, unique kind of education, with a personalized learning path and lots of support to become well-rounded individuals by the time they graduate. Here’s a glimpse of the Spark life from one of our student's parents:

“Within two months, Tashi will have completed his first year at Spark and we can say that this school is what we ever dreamed of for him. Tashi flourished in many aspects and we, as parents, are very happy with his progress and with the space he has for cultivating his own interests. After the Spark experience, we cannot even contemplate the possibility of another type of educational environment for our child.” said Razvan D., Father of Tashi, Year 10 student

Know an ambitious student who you think would be perfect for this opportunity? Don’t hesitate to send this to them or direct them to the Spark website. Applications are open until July 31.

About Spark

Spark is a hybrid international High School, founded by global educators with experience of leading at independent schools around the world, offering the Cambridge International Curriculum. Spark is shifting the face of high school education by allowing the young people in its community to pursue their own passions and preferences in where and how they learn. Discover more about their unique educational model at www.spark.school.

