Scara Refuge opened to mountain hikers in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

The Carpathian Mountain Association (AMC) has opened the Scara Refuge for mountain hiking enthusiasts, located at an altitude of 2,146 meters, along the ridge route of Romania's Făgăraș Mountains.

"The Scara Refuge is ready to accommodate tired hikers or those who encounter unfavorable weather on the crest of the Făgăraș Mountains – a challenging route of nearly 100 km, with numerous peaks over 2,000 meters in altitude and an elevation difference of 5,500 meters. Whether you muster the courage and time for the entire crest or just a segment, the refuges in this massif (and beyond) are essential for your safety," stated a press release cited by Agerpres.

The refuge is situated in the Şaua Scării area, at 2,146 meters, near Vârful Negoiu (2,535 m) and Custura Sărății, one of the most exposed and challenging segments in the Făgăraș Mountains. It covers an area of 36 square meters, divided into two functional zones – a vestibule and a common space with dining and sleeping areas.

The refuge can comfortably accommodate 15-18 people, but this capacity can be exceeded when the situation requires it. It is equipped with USB outlets for charging electronic devices, surveillance cameras, as well as various sensors that will transmit data to aid in future projects.

The project is the result of over two years of work by a team of professional volunteers (architects, engineers, coordinators), who are also mountain enthusiasts, coming together under the Carpathian Mountain Association (AMC). They worked on the refuge's concept, assessed the terrain, planned and coordinated the transportation of materials to the ridge, and carried out the construction itself, according to the source.

"Refuges – there are about 150 of them in the country, according to Salvamont Romania – are smaller or larger constructions that you'll find open throughout our mountains, closer to the forest or on the ridges, made of wood, stone, or metal. They can serve as intermediate points in mountain rescue interventions and provide free shelter to mountaineers facing problems on the trail – whether due to fatigue, changing weather, or an injury. Over the years, however, many have become impractical – some are damaged by the wind, avalanches, or vandalized for materials. Hence the need for more robust materials and concepts tailored to the specific terrain, as we also practiced at Scara," the press release specifies.

