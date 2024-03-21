Day care center for vulnerable Romanian and refugee children opens in Iași

A new day care center for vulnerable children was inaugurated in Iași, eastern Romania, on March 20 by the Iași County Council, the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection in Iași, and the UNICEF Representation in Romania. Renovating and equipping the space with furniture and other necessary equipment required an investment of USD 200,000.

The ROUA Day Center for the Development of Independent Living Skills is part of the Bucium Social Services Center. Roughly 100 children in vulnerable situations, regardless of nationality, as well as their families, are estimated to benefit from the center's services annually.

"I thank our partners in UNICEF, with whom we have worked closely since the first days of the refugee crisis and with whom we continue to work together for the benefit of children in need of support," Costel Alexe, president of Iași County Council, said at the inauguration.

Florin Ion, Director General of the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection Iași, stated: "The ROUA Center, inaugurated today, will be able to provide integrated services tailored to the individual needs of each child, quality services that will be an important support for the community in the Bucium neighborhood. For refugee children in Iași, the day care center will contribute to a better inclusion into the host community."

Once the staffing structure is approved, vulnerable children and their families will receive support according to the target group's needs. The day center will provide social, psychological, and educational counseling, as well as healthcare and rehabilitation services for children with mild and moderate disabilities.

"We thank our partners - Iași County Council and DGASPC Iași - for their efforts to improve the lives of vulnerable children. Children need protection and education, shelter and support, and through the cooperation we started two years ago, we are taking important steps for their benefit. UNICEF would also like to thank the Government of Switzerland for supporting this project through the Rapid Response Fund," said Anna Riatti, UNICEF Representative in Romania.

