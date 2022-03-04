Romanian healthtech startup SanoPass aims to raise EUR 3 mln to accelerate growth

Romanian healthtech startup SanoPass, which offers a platform for healthcare and fitness services and subscriptions, announced that it aims to raise EUR 3 million through a new funding round. The company plans to grow its client portfolio, integrate with partner clinics and fitness operators to ensure a fully online user experience, and launch its own telemedicine platform.

In previous rounds, SanoPass attracted investments of EUR 400,000 (Seed round, in 2020), respectively EUR 850,000 (Bridge round, in March 2021), with Cleavage Venture Capital as lead investor in both rounds.

SanoPass doubled its turnover last year, to EUR 420,000. Its monthly revenues increased from EUR 15,000 in January 2021 to EUR 75,000 in February 2022. Also, the number of subscribers increased by over 100%, to 50,000 in December 2021.

The startup said that its platform unifies and digitizes access to health in over 1,000 private clinics and over 150 gyms. Through its national network of partners, SanoPass recorded last year more than 10,000 medical services and 5,000 gym sessions each month, provided to its 50,000 subscribers and 30,000 users.

SanoPass subscriptions, whose prices start at about EUR 8 EUR per month for a basic package, provide access to preventive medicine services (tests and investigations, imaging, medical consultations in any speciality), fitness, but also telemedicine and AI-based triage.

