Romanian courier firm Sameday expands in Hungary

The courier company Sameday, controlled by Romania's biggest online retailer, eMAG, announced the expansion on the Hungarian market.

The courier service provider is already present with delivery options in Budapest and the metropolitan area and will expand its coverage nationwide in the next two months.

In Hungary, Sameday also offers door-to-door and easybox services, which currently benefit from a functional network of over 200 locations, their number following the growth rate in Romania.

The company is targeting 1,000 units by the first half of 2022. Sameday already operates the largest network of lockers in Hungary.

"For us, 2020 was the year in which we successfully tested the scaling capabilities of our operational model, but also of the technology developed over time. The expansion of Sameday services in Hungary is an organic step in the company's evolution and, with the solid support of technology, we aim, as in Romania, to develop a scalable courier infrastructure with predictable delivery, efficient operations and focus on customer satisfaction," Lucian Baltaru, CEO and founder of Sameday, said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

