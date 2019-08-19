Profile picture for user corina.chirileasa
Corina Chirileasa
Managing Partner & Shareholder

Corina holds a BA in Journalism and started as a business journalist in Romania in 2005. She became an entrepreneur in 2010, when she founded Romania-Insider.com. Currently based in Northern Romania. Corina is now the Managing Partner of City Compass Media, and manages all of the group's media projects, online, print and events. She is passionate about media trends, business & economic developments, change management. She enjoys life in the countryside, photography, gardening, and spending time with her family and their dogs. Get in touch with her by e-mail: [email protected]

Career stories
Join our team! Romania-Insider.com is looking for a new colleague in ad & event sales
19 August 2019
Romania-Insider.com, the widest-read English - language content provider for Romania and its publisher City Compass Media are looking for a senior sales manager for advertising and events, for all of its platforms: the Romania Insider website, the premium press review service in English; the printed and digital expat & travel guide City Compass Media - Bucharest & Beyond; and the events Romania Insider Awards & HR Learning Breakfasts.

We are an independent media group with a mission to inform correctly from Romania towards the world. Romania-Insider.com, launched in 2010, is read by over 350,000 unique readers from all over the world every month. Our media group has been active on the Romanian market for over 11 years.

 

Will you join our team? Here's what you need to to know about the job: 

 

Senior sales manager, advertising & events

Requirements:

  • at least 5 years of experience in online, print and / or event advertising sales in Romania
  • a proven sales track record of multiple mid-large sized deals in either the events or media industry in Romania
  • good knowledge of different business sectors in Romania, key players from different industries
  • network of relevant contacts, including C-level and marketing, from various industries, but also from agencies
  • ability to easily establish relationships and create contacts
  • a very good understanding of the sales and advertising sales cycle, including decision-making processes and decision-makers from medium and large companies, for marketing / PR budgets and events
  • very good knowledge of the key values for online media and social media and their relevance to each type of prospect and their business & marketing goals
  • rapid understanding of new editorial projects and their monetization potential and successful identification of potential advertisers for these projects
  • ability to come up with new ideas for products / projects, depending on customer needs or requests
  • the ideal candidate should be a diplomatic and tenacious person who achieves their goals with a positive and winner mindset
  • native or advanced Romanian, English advanced or native, written and spoken

 

Activities:

  • planning your own business and personal sales targets, both qualitatively and quantitatively
  • prospecting and lead management
  • creating sales presentations for your own prospects
  • networking at various business events, events at the chambers of commerce where we are members
  • attending meetings and sales calls, resulting from both your own prospecting and networking activity, as well as from qualified referrals
  • internal reporting of your activity and results, of your planning, both in the CRM program and directly to the Managing Partner
  • participating in the weekly sales planning session
  • potentially leading and developing the sales department including international sales
  • initial test period of 4 months

 

Benefits:

  • fixed remuneration + sales commission, negotiable
  • flexible program at the office and work from home every Friday (we expect you to attend plenty of meetings outside the office anyway)
  • monthly budget for sales meetings & mobile phone subscription
  • multi-cultural working environment, both internally (German and French shareholders), as well as by clients and decision-makers of different nationalities and cultures
  • organizational culture focused on efficiency, results, but also on personal development and well-being
  • access to virtual marketing and sales tools: dedicated presentations platform, CRM program
  • coaching and personal development program

 

Please send a brief message of intention and your CV to Corina Chirileasa at [email protected] until September 1, 2019.

(photo: ID 140455799 © Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
