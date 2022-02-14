Profile picture for user sfodor
Mon, 02/14/2022
Events

SAGA Festival in Bucharest: DJ Snake, Ofenbach, Tiësto among first artists announced

14 February 2022
DJ Snake, Tiësto, Ofenbach, Fisher, Meduza and Sven Vath are among the first artists announced for this year’s edition of SAGA, the festival set to take place between June 3 and June 5 at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Afrojack, Black Coffee, The Stickmen Project, Acraze, Jax Jones, Camelphat, Joel Corry, Da Tweekaz, Honey Dijon, Dom Dolla, Biscits, Purple Disco Machine and John Summit will also perform at the event.

The lineup is updated here.

More than 200 international and local artists are expected to perform at the event, with more names to be announced in the coming period.

simona@romania-insider.com

