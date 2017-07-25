Landing incident at Bucharest airport for Ryanair aircraft

A Boeing 738 aircraft belonging to Ryanair went slightly over the runaway limit when landing at Bucharest’s Otopeni airport on Tuesday morning, July 25.

Fortunately, the pilot managed to stop the aircraft safely on the concrete surface of the track and none of the 183 passengers was injured.

The plane returned to the parking position after the incident, according to the Bucharest airports company CNAB.

However, a team of the Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Center has started an investigation in this case, according to the regulations in force.

The plane arrived to the Otopeni airport from Berlin.

