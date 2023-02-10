Politics

Russian Ambassador in Romania defends Lukoil against "unjustified persecution"

10 February 2023
Rusian Ambassador in Romania Valery Kuzmin accuses, among other things, the unjustified persecution of the Russian companies, especially Petrotel Lukoil – the largest Russian investor in Romania.

He also claims that unfriendly, discriminatory actions were reported against Russian citizens, natural persons living legally in Romania (such as related to banking services or credit card issues).

"This, of course, does not contribute to the improvement of the atmosphere in our relations," the ambassador said according to the VestiDinRussia publication.

Earlier this year, Romania's tax collection agency ANAF issued a tax decision to the Russian oil giant Lukoil, following a tax inspection, asking it to pay additional tax in a total amount of over RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln) on profits obtained in 2021, from operations in Romania for the sale of petroleum products, including export. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

