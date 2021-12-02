Russia is interested in maintaining "pragmatic good neighbourhood relations" with RO

Russia is interested in maintaining "pragmatic, mutually beneficial neighborly" relations with Romania, as well as stability and security in the Black Sea region, based on existing regional confidence-building formats, successfully tested, respecting the legitimate national interests of all riparian states, stated the Russian Federation's ambassador to Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, in a message on the occasion of Romania's Great Unification day December 1st, quoted by Agerpres.

"I wish you health, peace, prosperity and success in the development of your country, including overcoming the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the economic problems associated with it," the diplomat said.

In this context, the ambassador also talks about the diplomatic dialogue between the two countries.

"I am convinced that the resumption of a constructive, mutually respectful bilateral political dialogue and the promotion of cooperation in various fields, especially economic, trade and humanitarian, would satisfy the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries, who have repeatedly interacted in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance throughout their history," Valery Kuzmin said in his message.

(Photo: Liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com