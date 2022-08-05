Romania's ruling, opposition parties argue over social security contributions for part-time employees

Reformist party USR, the main opposition party, accuses that 100,000 part-time working places have been abolished after the Government decided to charge them the same social security contributions as for full-time positions.

On the other hand, the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) argue that, in fact, they have become full-time positions, local Adevarul reported.

As of August 1, the social security contributions for part-time labour contracts are set at the level of the minimum statutory wage.

The former head of the Liberal Party (PNL, junior ruling partner), Florin Cîţu, argues in favour of the opposition party USR, which demands the elimination of the provisions regarding part-time labour contracts.

The Labor Inspectorate claims that, since the changes came into force, more than 44,000 part-time contracts were terminated, while the number of full-time ones has increased by more than 27,000.

(Photo source: Lucian Milasan/Dreamstime.com)