Politics

Ruling coalition still has no common strategy for local elections in Bucharest

15 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling Social Democrats and Liberals decided, after five hours of negotiations on March 14, to resume talks on a joint candidate for Bucharest mayor on March 18.

They announced a decision to have joint candidates for three of Bucharest’s six districts (1, 2, and 5), but again they haven’t agreed yet on specific candidates, News.ro reported. The other three districts already have mayors from one of the two parties, and they expect to get another term.

Social Democrats’ spokesperson Lucian Romascanu implied that his party’s best candidate, former mayor Gabriela Firea, would still not win the elections. He also implied that the attempt to find a joint candidate for the two parties may fail.

“The polls show us that we tried to put a common candidate, we are not able to put the voters of the two parties together and we can not allow a failure. A candidate is being figured out [by the two parties] who will match [our] administrative project for Bucharest. If we do not succeed in this by Monday [March 18], each party will have its candidate," Romascanu told Romania TV, according to Agerpres.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Politics

Ruling coalition still has no common strategy for local elections in Bucharest

15 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling Social Democrats and Liberals decided, after five hours of negotiations on March 14, to resume talks on a joint candidate for Bucharest mayor on March 18.

They announced a decision to have joint candidates for three of Bucharest’s six districts (1, 2, and 5), but again they haven’t agreed yet on specific candidates, News.ro reported. The other three districts already have mayors from one of the two parties, and they expect to get another term.

Social Democrats’ spokesperson Lucian Romascanu implied that his party’s best candidate, former mayor Gabriela Firea, would still not win the elections. He also implied that the attempt to find a joint candidate for the two parties may fail.

“The polls show us that we tried to put a common candidate, we are not able to put the voters of the two parties together and we can not allow a failure. A candidate is being figured out [by the two parties] who will match [our] administrative project for Bucharest. If we do not succeed in this by Monday [March 18], each party will have its candidate," Romascanu told Romania TV, according to Agerpres.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
First ETF listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange reaches assets of RON 220 mln and over 18,000 investors
15 March 2024
Society
Romania to switch to daylight saving time on March 30
15 March 2024
Environment
Carpet of snowdrops photographed in Romanian natural park
15 March 2024
Politics
Romania's 2024 elections: The calendar announced so far
14 March 2024
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution on the return of Romania’s national treasure illegally appropriated by Russia
14 March 2024
Tech
Romanian-born UiPath beats expectations with increased revenues
14 March 2024
Macro
Romania's inflation drops less than expected in February
13 March 2024
Politics
UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians