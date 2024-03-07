After three international experiences, Roxana Monica Vîlcu returns to the country and takes on the role of Country Manager at 4Service Group

News from Companies

4Service Group, the international research company, and leader in the provision of customer experience and facility management services, has a new Country Manager in Romania - Roxana Monica Vîlcu.

With over 20 years of experience in Romania, but also internationally, in countries such as Greece, France, and Saudi Arabia, Roxana Monica Vîlcu is a specialist in the field of market research, with a solid career and a significant contribution in the field of market research, especially on qualitative research, semiotics, and ethnography.

"The local market is dynamic and constantly evolving, and the role of Country Manager can offer the opportunity to contribute to the development and consolidation of 4Service Group's position in Romania. My main objective is focused on the development and implementation of the companies' strategic vision, promoting a culture of excellence, and identifying market trends to stimulate business growth. I believe that my experience in market research, business development, and management will contribute to strengthening our position in the industry, and together with the team I coordinate we will manage to achieve remarkable results", said Roxana Monica Vîlcu, Country Manager for Romania at 4Service Group.

Before joining the 4Service Group Romania’s team, Roxana Monica Vîlcu held key positions, such as that of Senior Qualitative Consultant of the marketing research company MKOR, being responsible for the design, moderation, and analysis of qualitative research, and for strategic recommendations for various brand experiences. Between 2017-2022, Roxana Monica Vîlcu carried out market research and analysis, in the role of Planning Insight Director within the Quester company. At the same time, from 2015-2017, she managed a team in Saudi Arabia for customer service to ensure prompt delivery of services as Senior Consumer Insight Manager at Nielsen.

4Service Group is an international research company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The company was founded in 2001 to improve the quality of life of its customers and those who interact with the business, use its services and consume its products.

Last year, 4Service Group was named the winner of the European Business Awards 2023 in the "Best Mystery Shopper Service Provider in Europe" category.

The company offers a full range of customer experience and facility management services, adapted to the specific needs of each client. 4Services Group implements complex projects for increasing sales and business development of customer-oriented companies. With Roxana Monica Vîlcu at the head of the team in Romania, 4Service Group aims to continue offering top solutions and to strengthen its leading position in the local market.

About 4Service Group

The 4Service Group company, specializing in market research and Mystery Shopping, is the leader in evaluating the customer experience and improving the quality of services, being in the top 10 customer experience agencies worldwide. Founded in 2001, the company is present in 92 countries, with over 400 active projects and 2 million service quality assessments.

*This is a Press release.