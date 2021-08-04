Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Rovina gold mining project in Romania close to getting final permits

04 August 2021
The operator of the gold project Rovina in central Romania, the Canadian company Euro Sun Mining (formerly Carpathian Gold), announces that it is still waiting for the construction permit to go ahead with the planned USD 400 mln investments, Profit.ro reported.

The Rovina gold deposit, the second largest in Europe, contains measured and indicated resources of 204 tonnes of gold and over 635,000 tonnes of copper.

Euro Sun recently received the approval for the initiation of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) related to the project, a process necessary to obtain the construction permit.

According to the updated feasibility study, Euro Sun aims for an average annual production of 3.3 tonnes of gold and 95 tonnes of copper in the first ten years. Euro Sun, through its subsidiary Samax Romania, obtained the gold mining license from Rovina for an initial period of 20 years in 2015, the document being ratified by the Government three years later.

According to the company's estimates from 2015, the value of mining production in Rovina was indicated at USD 3.6 bln for gold and USD 1.7 bln for copper, with royalties to the state of USD 310.4 mln during the project.

(Photo: Miklmakmagnitka | Dreamstime.com)

