New crowdfunding platform launched in Romania

A team of Romanian entrepreneurs, formed by Bogdan Almași, Ovidiu Ghiman and Felix Crișan, launched on December 1 an investment platform dedicated to startups and companies that aim to scale up their operations.

The Ronin crowdfunding platform aims at supporting such entrepreneurs to develop their business ideas. In this regard, the new entrant competes directly with the more mature crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

Ronin's mission is to facilitate the connection between entrepreneurs and crowd-type investors and allow anyone to become an investor with a minimum investment of EUR 100, the company said in a statement, Startupcafe.ro reported.

The Ronin team will select companies with potential, according to an independent evaluation grid, will support them in preparing the fundraising campaign, and will bring them to retail investors - who until now had no access to projects traditionally reserved to investment funds.

Consultancy firm Deloitte contributed to setting all internal processes and defining procedures in accordance with the regulation approved by the European Commission on crowdfunding.

