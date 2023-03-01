Romania’s largest refinery Rompetrol turned to profit last year

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Rompetrol Rafinare, Romania’s largest refinery controlled by Kazakh group KazMunaygas through KMG International, said it achieved a profit of USD 90 mln in 2022, compared to a loss of USD 129 mln in the year before.

The volume of crude oil processed increased by 15% YoY to 5.26 mln tonnes, and the higher prices pushed up the company’s revenues by 42% YoY to USD 6.57 bln.

EBITDA soared from USD 107 mln in 2021 to USD 464 mln in 2022, and the EBITDA margin surged from 3.2% to 8.7%, respectively.

Rompetrol Rafinare estimated a solidarity contribution of USD 124.6 mln, based on the current form of the OUG 186/2022. In addition, its subsidiary, Rompetrol Quality Control, expects to pay USD 0.29 mln solidarity contribution as well.

The actual level of the contribution is to be determined by June 25th, 2023, the legal deadline for declaration and payment of the contribution, in accordance with the provisions of the law that will endorse the OUG 186.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)