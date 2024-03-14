 

Energy

Romania's Romgaz seeks to buy mature solar and wind power projects

14 March 2024

Romanian natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) seeks to buy photovoltaic parks and/or wind farms with a production capacity between 35 MW and 100 MW, according to a call for projects published on the company's website.

According to the source, quoted by Bursa.ro, Romgaz intends to acquire photovoltaic and/or wind parks in the "ready to build" stage. 

They must have developed the feasibility studies in accordance with the regulations applicable to investment objectives/projects financed from public funds.

"For the projects (offers) submitted, proof of ownership of the right to use the land for the entire period of operation of the parks and proof of possession of a valid ATR will be mandatory," the appeal reads.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

