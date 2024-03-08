 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania's Romgaz plans vertical integration with power and gas supply operations

08 March 2024

The management of Romanian, state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) will ask for shareholders’ approval for taking steps towards buying a natural gas and electricity supplier, according to the documents sent ahead of the April 11/12 shareholder meeting.

The company asked the shareholders’ approval for “the acquisition of legal consulting services, assistance and/or external legal representation necessary for the acquisition of a package of shares/assets/in the case of a business transfer, from a company that operates in the field of electricity and natural gas supply," Bursa.ro reported.

Romgaz reported a preliminary net profit of RON2.8bn (+10.4% y/y), or EUR 560 million, while its total revenues amounted to RON 9.4 billion (-31.4% y/y, EUR 1.9 billion). 

The company’s market capitalization is RON 19.8 billion (EUR 4 billion). 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

