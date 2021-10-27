Romgaz reports its Q3 gas output surged by 24.7% YoY

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz reported in a note to investors that its gross gas production increased by 24.7% YoY to 7.63 mln barrels oil equivalent (boe), which is the equivalent of some 1.16 bln cubic meters.

In the first three quarters of the year, the gross gas production edged up by 15.9% YoY to 23.83 mln boe (some 3.62 bln cubic meters).

In contrast, the electricity production contracted by nearly one third in both Q3 (-30.9% YoY) to 223 GWh and in Jan-Sep (-31.0% YoY) to 426.1 GWh.

