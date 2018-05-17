Romanian defense contractor expects over USD 100 mln exports

Romanian state defense contractor Romarm targets exports of over USD 100 million this year, up by 20% compared to last year, according to the company’s representatives.

Exports amount to 85% of the turnover. The company says it sells to countries worldwide and the best-selling products are ammunition, according to Bogdan Hera, Romarm marketing director, local Mediafax reported.

“Since 2011 we have been growing significantly because the demand has been very high, and the growth trend will maintain at least in the next two years,” Hera said.

Romarm doesn’t sell to other companies but to governments.

