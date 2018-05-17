20 °C
Bucharest
May 17, 17:40

Romanian defense contractor expects over USD 100 mln exports

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanian state defense contractor Romarm targets exports of over USD 100 million this year, up by 20% compared to last year, according to the company’s representatives.

Exports amount to 85% of the turnover. The company says it sells to countries worldwide and the best-selling products are ammunition, according to Bogdan Hera, Romarm marketing director, local Mediafax reported.

“Since 2011 we have been growing significantly because the demand has been very high, and the growth trend will maintain at least in the next two years,” Hera said.

Romarm doesn’t sell to other companies but to governments.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up to our newsletters below

Subscribe

Choose newsletter