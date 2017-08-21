Romania’s Govt. plans to buy four multilevel warships with EUR 1.6 bln

Romania’s Defense Ministry has put into public debate the new draft project on acquiring four multilevel corvettes, or small warships.

The bill provides that the Government will acquire the four corvettes with EUR 1.6 billion within maximum seven years. The first corvette needs to be supplied within three years after signing the contract.

The total amount will be paid between 2018 and 2024, reports local News.ro. The Defense Ministry will carry out the project via Romania’s defense contractor Romtehnica.

The corvettes will have a displacement of 1600-3500 t with combat capabilities in at least two areas.

The Romanian naval forces currently own four corvettes, which are outdated from an operational and technical point of view, according to the Defense Ministry.

(photo source: Mapn.ro)