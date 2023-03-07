The Romanian Ministry of Health announced its plan to facilitate women between the ages of 18 and 45 to obtain their HPV vaccination.

"We currently have a vaccine that indirectly prevents cancer, because 99% of cervical cancers are caused by HPV infection, we currently have a legislative framework that allows us to settle vaccines to a greater or lesser extent ," said minister Alexandru Rafila during a press conference.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) attacks women with an infection that, in the long run, could snowball into cervix cancer. Right now, women between the ages of 11 and 18 can benefit from a free vaccination program, but anyone older than that must pay at least RON 1,800 for three doses.

"There are many patients with chronic diseases in Romania who should benefit from anti-pneumococcal or anti-meningococcal vaccination, the financial effort is high, as well as for the anti-HPV vaccine - it would be normal, from my point of view, as public health man, but we still have the point of view of the National Vaccinology Committee. It is clear and demonstrated by scientific studies the utility for women of childbearing age, between 18 and 45," the minister said.

Romania ranks among European countries with the highest mortality rate caused by cervical cancer, averaging between 13.9 and 16.9 in 100.000, according to European Commission's figures.

Last year, the World Health Organization branch of Europe organized a roadmap to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem in the region. It aimed at least 90% of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age of 15 and 90% of women identified with the disease to receive treatment by 2030.

(Photo source: Alexandru Rafila/Facebook)