Romania’s leading genetic laboratory CytoGenomic partners with FutureLife

News from Companies

CytoGenomic Medical Laboratory announces that it has successfully completed negotiations for a partnership with FutureLife , a European leader in IVF and genetic testing.

Dr. Danae Stambouli, founder of CytoGenomic, will remain a significant shareholder and scientific director driving the company’s growth plans and heading operations.

Together, CytoGenomic and FutureLife will provide the Romanian market with innovative technologies and the latest genetic analysis and tests, extending the company’s services to an even wider number of doctors and patients.

“This partnership creates added value for the Romanian market bringing advanced scientific opportunities to the field of reproductive genetic and preventive medicine. The decision to expand our extensive portfolio of products with the most advanced and innovative tests will raise awareness of the benefits of genetics for public health,” said Dr. Danae Stambouli, CytoGenomic Founder and Scientific Director.

“Since the establishment of CytoGenomic in 2008, we have focused on providing Romanian society with the very best up-to-date services in genetic diagnosis. Consistent with our vision, we are proud and pleased to be expanding the services and security we offer our partners and patients through our partnership with Future Life.”

Matej Stejskal, CEO FutureLife Group, said: „We are very excited about our partnership with Dr. Danae Stambouli and Cytogenomics. Advanced genetic testing helps achieve higher pregnancy and birth rates. FutureLife continues to partner with like-minded professionals who can help us grow our business further and bring excellence to our operations.”

CytoGenomic Medical Laboratory offers a wide range of services, integrating the latest technologies and scientific developments for the benefit of the community. To achieve this, it collaborates with over 45 clinics and hospitals.

Over the last decade, the company has expanded rapidly and is now providing more than 15,000 genetic analyses and tests annually. CytoGenomic’s latest innovation is the new Linea Vita genetic test, the first carrier screening test developed in Romania.

Linea Vita analyses 150 genes responsible for 217 genetic disorders. With the launch of the ground-breaking test, CytoGenomic has made a fundamental contribution to preventive medicine in Romania and South Eastern Europe.

CytoGenomic and FutureLife shareholders would like to thank Alleria Capital and BDA Attorneys for assisting the founders, BDO Romania, and Eversheds Romania for their assistance.

The shareholders of CytoGenomic and FutureLife would like to thank Alleria Capital and BDA Attorneys as well as BDO Romania and Eversheds Romania for their significant role in the closure of this partnership.

About FutureLife

FutureLife is a European leader in reproductive medicine and women’s care. It is one of the largest and fastest growing providers of IVF and related genetics services, with over 45 clinics in 10 countries performing more than 45,000 IVF cycles annually in addition to offering IVF add-on and laboratory services as well as a series of biological and surgical treatments. FutureLife is co-owned by CVC Capital and Hartenberg Holding.

About CytoGenomic Medical Laboratory

Based in Bucharest, CytoGenomic Medical Laboratory specializes in state-of-the-art genetic testing. The laboratory offers a full range of specialty services with the use of the latest technologies. Services include:

Genetic counseling

Cytogenetics

Cytogenomics

Molecular genetics

Reproductive genetics

Non-invasive prenatal screening

Prenatal diagnosis

Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT-M, PGT-A, PGT-SR)

Next-generation sequencing (NGS)

Screening for genetic conditions

Cardiovascular genetics

Neurogenetics

Dermatogenetics

Nutrigenetics

Ophthalmological genetics

For more information please scan the code below or check our LinkedIn profile.



(Opening photo source: © Ian Schneider)