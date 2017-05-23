Romania’s first tourist train takes travelers through Transylvania

Transilvania Train, the first tourist train in Romania, will begin its journey through cities in the region of Transylvania on August 31. The train leaves for a four-day trip from Brasov, in central Romania, and heads towards Sighişoara, Mediaş, Alba Iulia, Sebeş and Sibiu.

Tourists taking the train can expect to discover local food and wines, crafts and history, according to a presentation of the train. The concept of the train trip was designed by tourism agencies Globe 365 and Free Spirit Travel.

Those interested to book a trip can choose between a Premium package, priced EUR 642 per person, and a Comfort package at EUR 520, according to transilvania-train.com.

Those booking a trip with the train will also go sightseeing off the railroad track as several trips are scheduled by bus in the Țara Ovăzului (The Oat Land), also known as Haferland, or through the Saxon villages in the region.

Some 70% of those booking the trip are Romanian, while the remaining 30% are expats who want to discover the country this summer, Cristi Pitulice, project manager at Transilvania Train, told Economica.net.

“As it is the first edition, we focused on Romanian tourists. But 30% are foreign tourists, some come straight from Serbia, but also expats from Germany and Holland, who work in the multinationals in Romania, don’t speak Romanian and wanted something novel,” Pitulice told Economica.net.

The train has a total of 120 seats, and some 70 have already been booked, Pitulice said.

The full program of the train trip is available here.

(Photo source: Transilvania Train Facebook Page)