Carmen Iohannis, the wife of Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, was received on May 9 by the United States First Lady, Jill Biden, who noted that the way Romanians received the Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war was an inspiration.

Jill Biden visited Romania in May 2022, and she remembered the visit in her recent encounter with the Romanian First Lady.

"Carmen, it was wonderful to welcome you to the White House after you received me so kindly in Romania two years ago. I will never forget how you and the Romanian people welcomed the refugees fleeing Ukraine with open arms. It was—and still is—truly an inspiration," Jill Biden stated in a social media post.

The US First Lady shared two photos of herself with Carmen Iohannis, one from the current visit and another from two years ago. At that time, Carmen Iohannis and Jill Biden visited a school in Bucharest, where they met with several Ukrainian refugee children and their mothers.

Carmen Iohannis traveled to the US with president Klaus Iohannis, who met with president Joe Biden.

Over 3.7 million Ukrainians passed through Romania since the start of the war, according to data by UNHCR.

(Photo source: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Facebook)