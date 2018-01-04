-0.5 °C
Romanians spend less on clothes than most Europeans

by Romania Insider
Households in the European Union allotted an average 4.9% of their consumption expenditure in 2016 on clothing and footwear, Eurostat data shows.

Romanian households allotted only 3.4% of their budget for clothing and footwear, the second-lowest share in the EU after Bulgaria (3.2%). Meanwhile, Estonians spent most on clothes, namely 6.8% of their total consumption expenditure, followed by the Portuguese (6.3%), Italians (6.2%), and Austrians (6.1%).

EU citizens spent some EUR 395.4 billion on clothing and footwear in 2016, equivalent to 2.7% of EU GDP or EUR 800 per EU inhabitant.

